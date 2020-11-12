Maloney’s Pub raises money to help Secret Sandwich Society staff

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Last week, Secret Sandwich Society suffered a devastating fire, closing its doors indefinitely.

The community has rallied in support of the owners and staff, with the latest helping hand coming from Maloney’s pub in Summersville.

Today only, Maloney’s Pub will donate 10 percent of its sales to Secret Sandwich Society staff– because it wasn’t so long ago that they were the ones in need of support when recovering from their own fire.

“That was before my family and the Dodrill family took over the business,” said pub employee Tanner Huffman. “Still, there were servers and some cooks in the back that were here that were affected when the fire happened. Giving back to the community that gave to us and gave to Maloney’s when the fire happened is an important thing to do.”

The kitchen at Maloney’s Pub is open until 10 p.m.