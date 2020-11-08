Hawk Knob Cidery sees great success from bake sale supporting Secret Sandwich Society

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local business sets up a bake sale to support the Secret Sandwich Society.

After a structure fire destroyed the iconic restaurant earlier this week, the community has come out to provide support. And Hawk Knob Cidery decided to enlist the help of other local businesses and set up a bake sale, with all proceeds going to the staff of the Secret Sandwich Society.

Jason Nerenberg with Hawk Knob Cidery said that Secret Sandwich was always a supporter of them, and it was time they returned the favor.

“Here in Fayetteville, the surrounding areas and just West Virginia in general, we’re all so interconnected. It’s a very small community and we have to support one another. Now, Secret Sandwich Society has been one of our number one fans from day one, and it was time we gave something back,” Nerenberg said.

Within just the first hour of the sale being set up, dozens of patrons stopped by to give their support.