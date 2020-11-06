Local artist putting auction together to support Secret Sandwich Society

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – In response to the tragic fire at Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville on Thursday, local artist Gary Vaughan has quickly assembled groups of businesses and artists for a fundraising auction.

Once the news spread, Vaughan said multiple businesses and venue owners and artists reached out to see how they could help. The idea came about to do an auction featuring paintings, gift baskets and whatever people could contribute.

Vaughan, who has contributed multiple works of art to The Grove and Secret Sandwich Society, will also be auctioning off his paintings.

He says they hope to have the event outside with live music and have it on Facebook, so that people can virtually bid as well. All proceeds will go to owner Lewis Rhinehart and his crew at Secret Sandwich.

“Lewis has been great to me and not just me, everybody. Anytime somebody needs something, Lewis has been there, and this is the perfect time to show him that that wasn’t unnoticed,” Vaughan said.

The details are still being worked out but they’re hopeful for a date for next Saturday. We will post the details here when they become available. Vaughan plans to get a Facebook event created within the next few days.