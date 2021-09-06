Wyoming County Sheriff’s to follow School Buses to Ensure Safety

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One county’s Sheriff’s Department is making travel to and from school safer for students.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is going to start trailing buses to and from schools throughout the county to ensure that all travel rules are being followed. There have been no injuries in these situations so far this year and Sheriff Bradley Ellison stresses that this is a precaution for students, bus drivers and other vehicles.

“We’re gonna be out patrolling and follow the buses during the morning times and evening times to make sure that people are adhering to the bus rules,” Ellison said. “Stopping when the bus stops. Not running the flags on the bus.”

Ellison expects the bus route monitoring to begin by the end of this week.

