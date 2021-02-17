Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hires second new deputy in as many months

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has added a new deputy to its staff for the second time in as many months.

Tyler Phillips joins the department after being born and raised in Pineville. His father and grandfather were both law enforcement officials in Wyoming County. He completed basic training with the National Guard prior to joining the department.

“Basic training definitely got me prepared,” Phillips said. “Mentally, physically as well. Then, being brought up this way. Dad was Deputy Sheriff, grandfather was in. I’ve just been brought up around it.”

Phillip’s hiring brings the size of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department to 20 members, which is close to full employment.