WVU’s Trey Brathwaite named 24th All-American in program history

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s baseball season may not have come to the close they wanted, but players are still being recognized for their performance on the field.

Fifth-year senior Trey Brathwaite has been named to the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America third team.

The right-handed pitcher finished with a 3-0 record, collecting eight saves.

Brathwaite recorded a 1.70 era in 22 appearances. He allowed just seven earned runs in 37 innings of work. He also struck out 36 batters.

Brathwaite becomes the 24th All-American in program history and the first Mountaineer to receive the honor since Alek Manoah in 2019.

