WVDHHR reports nearly 4500 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 29 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 12, 2022, there are currently 13,607 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,481 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, an 85-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 58-year old female from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County.

“We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please protect one another by getting vaccinated today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (58), Berkeley (1,580), Boone (137), Braxton (83), Brooke (129), Cabell (795), Calhoun (33), Clay (48), Doddridge (22), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (74), Greenbrier (239), Hampshire (136), Hancock (214), Hardy (103), Harrison (414), Jackson (73), Jefferson (801), Kanawha (1,284), Lewis (74), Lincoln (127), Logan (184), Marion (420), Marshall (281), Mason (108), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Mineral (288), Mingo (126), Monongalia (998), Monroe (89), Morgan (147), Nicholas (91), Ohio (449), Pendleton (37), Pleasants (44), Pocahontas (15), Preston (187), Putnam (440), Raleigh (799), Randolph (175), Ritchie (36), Roane (60), Summers (67), Taylor (98), Tucker (12), Tyler (39), Upshur (125), Wayne (200), Webster (25), Wetzel (120), Wirt (20), Wood (603), Wyoming (124). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Information on pediatric hospitalizations will now be included on the hospital tab of the COVID-19 dashboard. Data will be posted once it is received by the West Virginia Hospital Association.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

