WV GOP chair Melody Potter resigns to focus on family

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Melody Potter, the first woman to lead West Virginia’s Republican Party, has resigned to focus on her family.

Potter announced her immediate resignation in a statement Monday night. She was selected as state GOP chairwoman in 2018.

Potter said both of her parents suffered strokes last year and require constant care.

“Now, the time has come, that I must focus my attention on my family,” Potter said.

State party co-chairman Roman Stauffer will serve as acting chairman until a replacement is selected.