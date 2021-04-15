WOULD YOU RATHER??

One in three young West Virginians would rather have a verified Instagram account than a college degree, reveals poll.

•60% believe college degrees are worth less than they used to be.

•91% of young people polled say they would turn down a paid offer to promote tobacco products through their social media accounts.

The last few years have seen a drastic boom in the influencer marketing industry. For many, the thought of snapping some selfies for social media and earning thousands of dollars is an offer worth considering.

The average US employee earns around $48,600. It’s perhaps no wonder why many of us would rather try to become social media sensations than work a ‘regular’ job. Instagram influencers with up to 1 million followers can earn around $10,000 per post. Those with more than 1 million may charge $100,000 or more per post. Now, you might be wondering what qualifications you need to become an influencer. Well, here’s the thing… no official college degree is required!

Three-quarters (75%) of those asked, think schools should offer classes on the dangers of social media. Considering many young children use technology in their day-to-day life (such as for online learning and watching videos), it may be beneficial to educate them on social media safety.

It’s important to know that there is more than meets the eye in the influencer industry,’ says Sam Allcock for PRFire.com. ‘Although you don’t need an official college degree to blow up on social media, it does require time, effort, dedication and consistency. We are an age of information consumers, meaning there is constant pressure to make sure your content is: relevant to your audience, up-to-date and aligns with your personal values and messages. In my opinion, a college degree sounds more appealing!’

