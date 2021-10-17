Wonderland of Trees to return to the Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – An annual event going on for nearly 15 years, the United Way of Southern West Virginia will be hosting their Wonderland of Trees again this year, an event bringing organizations and businesses together from around the community to sponsor and decorate Christmas trees of various themes. Held at the J.W Leadership Center at the Summit-Bechtel Reserve, the trees will be auctioned off on the last day of the event during a live auction.

“All of the proceeds from our events in Southern West Virginia stay to support programing in Southern West Virginia, so if you come and vote for a tree or bid on a tree you can know that the money that’s given to United Way stays and supports programs in Southern West Virginia and the seven counties that we support,” says Executive Director of United Way of Southern WV, Trena Dacal.

The event will be held between November 5 through November 19 and people are encouraged to come and vote on their favorite trees to be entered into a raffle and take part in the other events being held during the two weeks. You can visit unitedwayswv.org/wonderland to find out what’s in store for the 2021 Wonderland of Trees event.

