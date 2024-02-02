- Advertisement -

LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS

Welcome to the Newswatch 2024 election headquarters. This page is your home for everything you need to know about state and local elections. It will be continually updated with new elements as the election season progresses. Have a question, submission, or correction? Reach out to Micah Leith at mleith@woay.com.

In Depth: How West Virginia plays a role in Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s presidential plans

Election 2024 Micah Leith -
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) - An environmental attorney, activist, and author running an independent presidential campaign made a stop in Charleston last weekend. Robert F. Kennedy,...
Read more

Adam B. Wolfe joins the race for the 12th Cricut Family Court Judge

Election 2024 Serena Davanzo -
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- There is a new candidate that has entered the race for the 12th Cricut Family Court Judge. Princeton Attorney Adam B. Wolfe...
Read more

Senate candidate to hold event in Fayetteville

Election 2024 Micah Leith -
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) - Zach Shrewsbury will visit Fayetteville as part of his campaign for the United States Senate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKTVqMSRVek He will be at FreeFolk Brewery...
Read more

Summers County Commission President Elected

Election 2024 Tygra de Mello -
The Summers County Commission voted for their Commission President last night. They have re-elected Charlie Saunders as President.
Read more

Wes Holden to run as an independent for congress

Election 2024 Serena Davanzo -
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- Wes Holden is running to be the congressman for West Virginia's First Congressional District. Holden is currently the only independent...
Read more

WOAY ELECTIONS: State and county candidate tracker 2024

Election 2024 Micah Leith -
This list tracks all of the candidates who have filed paperwork to run for office, according to the secretary of state's website. The candidates...
Read more
View our full archive

WOAY CANDIDATE TRACKER

Newswatch’s election tracker follows all of the candidates who have officially filed paperwork to run for office at the state and county level in our viewing area. Click the button above to view it.

VISIT THE TRACKER

NATIONAL ELECTION COVERAGE

WOAY News
WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
Contact us: news@woay.com
Facebook Instagram Mail Twitter Youtube
Website by WOAY-TV
X