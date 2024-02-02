ELECTION NEWS
LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS
Welcome to the Newswatch 2024 election headquarters. This page is your home for everything you need to know about state and local elections. It will be continually updated with new elements as the election season progresses. Have a question, submission, or correction? Reach out to Micah Leith at mleith@woay.com.
WOAY CANDIDATE TRACKER
Newswatch’s election tracker follows all of the candidates who have officially filed paperwork to run for office at the state and county level in our viewing area. Click the button above to view it.