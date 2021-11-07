Wonderland of Trees kicks-off opening weekend with lots of people and activities

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 13th annual Wonderland of Trees kicks off at the J.W Marriot Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve for its opening weekend. And this opening family fun weekend is bringing in lots of people for a number of activities, featuring apple butter demonstrations, chainsaw carvings with the Mason Dixon Boys, gingerbread house decorating, and a visit from Santa Clause.

“We are very encouraged, we have seen lots of success today, many families coming out with their kids to participate in all of our activities, so we really hope that bodes well for our live auction on Friday, November 19, where people can come and bid on their favorite tree to take it home,” says Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern WV.

And anytime you make a visit out to the Wonderland of Trees between now and November 19, you can vote on your favorite tree to be entered into the raffle drawings.

You can visit unitedwayswv.org/wonderland for more information on the upcoming events and directions on how to get there.

