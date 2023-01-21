Wintery Weather Eyes Region Sunday Into Monday

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV)- A southern storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, rain and snow Sunday into Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect during this time east of Route 19.

Below is a timeline for the winter weather:

Sunday: Freezing rain expected east of Route 219 and 460 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. A glaze of ice will make secondary roads, bridges, overpasses and driveways slippery. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing Monday evening.

Rain is expected west of Route 219 between 8 a.m. and late Sunday evening. Rain amounts will be light and no flooding will occur.

Monday: Snow showers are expected from daybreak to the late afternoon. A dusting to half-inch expected west of Route 219 and north of Route 460 with 1-2 inches along the Routes 219 and 460 corridors.

Roads will remain wet on Monday, except the higher elevations of Route 219 and 460. Slippery secondary roads possible as far west as Route 19 overnight Monday.

Stay with your StormWatch4 Weather Team for the latest on the weather forecast and have a great weekend!

Related