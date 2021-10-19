West Virginia’s price at the pump climbs a dime

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)—The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose a nickel over the past week to hit $3.32, as the climbing cost of crude oil continues to pump up gas prices. Crude oil is now closing daily above $80 a barrel, up 30% since August and twice what it was last year at this time.

In West Virginia, the increase at the pump was even more dramatic, with the average gas price up 10 cents on the week, landing at $3.23. West Virginia had one of the largest increases on the week across the nation. The current average in West Virginia is 16 cents higher than a month ago and $1.04 higher than this time last year.

In Beckley, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.24, up 11 cents on the week and 12 cents higher on the month. Today’s average in Beckley is 96 cents higher than a month ago at this time.

“Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”

With oil prices remaining elevated, pump prices will follow suit because the cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of each gallon of gas.

Today’s national average of $3.32 is 13 cents more than a month ago, $1.16 more than a year ago, and 67 cents more than in 2019.

Related