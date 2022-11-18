West Virginia Supreme Court issues opinion on Hope Scholarship program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s Supreme Court releases a full opinion in an order issued last month allowing a non-public school scholarship program to continue.

On October 6, the court reversed a lower court’s ruling that had blocked the Hope Scholarship Program. The program was set to launch this school year.

A Charleston-area judge in July ruled the program violated the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”

Justice Tim Armstead wrote that the state Constitution does not prohibit the Legislature from enacting the Hope Scholarship Program or providing for such a school system.

