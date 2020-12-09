West Virginia Power releases statement following MLB’s decision to not include team as Minor League affiliation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Power has released the following official statement regarding today’s news that Major League Baseball has not invited the Power to be a part of affiliated Minor League Baseball in 2021.

The West Virginia Power will also be holding a virtual press conference Thursday, December 10, via Zoom to provide further comments and answer questions from the media. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m.

Power Managing Partner Tim Wilcox: “We are saddened to learn that MLB did not extend an invitation to the Power to remain a part of affiliated Minor League Baseball for the 2021 season. Minor League Baseball has been a fabric of this community since the early 1900s, and consistently since 1987. We have time and again shown that our organization, facility and amenities adequately meet and even exceed the current requirements laid down by MLB.

“However, we are not going to close our doors. Our goal for the last 33 years has been to provide family-friendly entertainment to the city of Charleston throughout the spring and summer, and that has not changed today. As for what that will look like, we are still exploring all options. But rest assured, baseball will remain at Appalachian Power Park in the future, and we want our community to be a part of it.”

Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor: “First and foremost, this day is one we never envisioned having to deal with. From our entire organization, we want the city of Charleston, the state of West Virginia and our entire fanbase to know that we are feeling this right alongside you, and we have appreciated your unwavering support throughout this process. We are not done fighting for our team and our city, and we will continue to explore every option possible so we can provide the best experience for you, our faithful fans, at Appalachian Power Park, for many years to come. Additionally, we want to thank Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Charleston City Council, Governor Jim Justice, every member of the West Virginia Legislature, U.S. Representative David McKinley, the Kanawha County Commission and the rest of our local and state officials for their loyalty and assistance in this long, arduous process.”