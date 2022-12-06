West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting grant applications of up to $20,000 for various projects.

Funding will support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences.

Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and university humanities faculty and independent scholars for research and writing projects.

Mini-grants of $2,000 or less will provide projects that include single events, small museum exhibits, consultation needs, and planning for complex projects.

The deadline for the grant application is February 1.

