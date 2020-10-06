West Virginia COVID-19 transmission rate nearing best in nation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice reported that West Virginia’s statewide rate of COVID-19 transmission – also known as Rt – has continued to improve since last week, reaching 0.86; the 2nd-best such rate of any state in the country.

“At one point, we were in the top three in the country, then we fell all the way to dead last,” Gov. Justice said. “It’s amazing how fast this number can move. But we adjusted and made some improvements and we brought it back up from last to the second-best in the country.

“Things are getting better,” Gov. Justice said. “But the way this number has moved should be a reminder that we always need to keep our guard up.”

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases across the state has now reached 4,330. However, the cumulative percent of positive cases is now 2.74 percent, down from 2.77 percent on Friday.

West Virginia continues to outperform the national average – as well as the rates of all of its bordering states – in percentage of population tested, percentage of population positive, and percentage of positive test results.

