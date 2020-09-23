West Virginia American Water accepting applications for 2020 Bottle Filling Station Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s second annual Bottle Filling Station Program.

“Now more than ever, West Virginians need access to clean, reliable tap water,” said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “After a successful pilot of this program last year, our team realized the statewide need for bottle filling stations and the positive impact these units have on the environment.”

Last year, this program provided bottle filling stations to 51 organizations, government buildings and schools across West Virginia. Pinch Elementary in Kanawha County was one of 33 elementary schools that received a unit for their students, faculty and staff in 2019.

“The water bottle filling station at Pinch Elementary is a big hit!” said Karen Messinger, principal at Pinch Elementary. “The students love filling their water bottles and we’re grateful to West Virginia American Water for taking care of our students and staff.”

West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program will provide indoor bottle filling stations to public facilities within the company’s designated service areas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will be responsible for the installation of the unit and other associated costs. Bottle filling stations will be shipped directly to the recipient’s facility.

To qualify, the applicant must be a nonprofit organization or local government entity, and the facility in which the bottle filling station would be located must be open to the public. The facility must also be located within West Virginia American Water’s service territory. Individuals are not eligible to receive bottle filling stations.

Additional information and the application can be found on the Bottle Filling Station Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Oct. 31, 2020. Successful applicants will be notified in November.