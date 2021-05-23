West Virginia Airstream Club makes its way to Summit Bechtel Reserve

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Airstream Club has been long-established, holding rallies in multiple areas. This last week club members met up for the 45th Region 4 Rally in Fayetteville.

Held at Summit Bechtel Reserve, campers had a range of activities planned. From ziplining to fishing, sharing stories and hiking… People has the opportunity to relax and have fun.

“The Region 4 is comprised of the states Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. We get together once a year.” Region 4 President Karen Fisher says, “We had 59 trailers here this weekend, 120 people. We’ve been here for four days and it’s just a time to get together and have fun.”

They call it the Airstream Life, where some actually live full time in their Airstream campers.

West Virginia Airstream President Shelba Tucker says, “We get together. We hare stories, we share families. We share special events like retirements to births of babies, loss of family members. We try to schedule something at least once a month.”

More of a family rather than a club, they invite you to join if you like good food, music, campfires and laughter.

If you would like to know more about living the Airstream Dream check out this link: https://airstreamclub.org/future-members/world-adventure-awaits

