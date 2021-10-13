‘We’re just really excited’: New River Gorge Regional Development Authority takes lead on Fayette County development plan

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – “We’re excited about growth and development opportunities that have come this way.”

Manager of Strategic Partnerships Jenna Grayson is already planning years down the road. She’s with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, who has the lead on Fayette County’s comprehensive plan for growth over the next decade.

“We’re just really excited about the opportunities because of the changes in this region,” Grayson said. “We decided to pick up this project and move forward with it.”

Grayson is looking for input from all around Fayette County. Residents, small business owners, social groups and community leaders all have a part to play in shaping the next 10 years.

“It’s really allowed companies, businesses and communities to define some of those needs,” said Manager of Gateway Community Initiatives Andy Davis.

The Regional Development Authority was excited to take the lead on this addition of the comprehensive plan for multiple reasons. Not only because of the potential of the recent redesignation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, but also because of how the past couple of years have shaped how businesses run in Fayette County.”

“It’s important for Fayette County to have this 10-year plan and really solidify what that future looks like,” Grayson said.

Funding for the plan comes from the Regional Development Authority and fundraisers. Davis hopes the plan impacts the economy, tourism, parks and recreation and transportation and has a vision for how it turns out.

“Tell the story of our history, but also to showcase the talent and the ideas,” Davis said.

To get involved in the comprehensive plan process, the plan’s website has links to surveys as well as information on how to join a local outreach.

Related