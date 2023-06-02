Weather Update: Cold Front Promises Brief Weekend Hiccup, Then Pleasant

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): High pressure will keep the weather dry through mid-afternoon Saturday.

A cold front with roots in the Canadian Maritimes promises to push across the region Saturday with one or two showers and thunderstorms.

RAIN TIMING SATURDAY: Showers and storms will first occur between 3-5 p.m. along Route 219 and the Greenbrier Valley before transitioning to Route 19 between 5-8 p.m. Thunderstorms will produce briefly gusty winds, but flooding is not expected.

In the wake of the storms, expect clear skies Saturday night, which will be perfect viewing for the Full Moon of the Month:

Sunday will be a touch cooler followed by a transient warming trend on Monday. A likely moisture-starved front could produce a shower on Tuesday before a transition to a much cooler pattern unfolds Wednesday through Friday.

Check out Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

