Very Rare Vintage celebrates one year in business

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local business in Fayetteville celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Very Rare Vintage is a vintage streetwear store and opened last November. They focus on vintage clothing, much of it from the 90s and before.

The owner, Curtis Paul, is just 20 years old. He went to vocational school in Oak Hill and started the business last year to turn his hobby of recycling clothing into a career.

“It’s been a great learning experience,” Paul said. “I’ve had to teach a lot of people about what vintage is, so that’s been fun. I like to preserve the history and keep stuff alive from the earlier days of fashion.”

Curtis added that he hopes to one day expand the business and his inventory.

Very Rare Vintage is located on 184 S Court Street in Fayetteville and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

