Valley College offering informational sessions for new nursing program

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Valley College in Beckley is now giving students the opportunity to become registered nurses.

The college’s new Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN) is an 18-month program. They are currently holding informational sessions on campus to introduce the students to everything the program has in store.

“We usually have about 20 to 30 people in the information sessions, and we tell them all about the program, the curriculum, and then we look at enrolling from that group,” says Vice President of Valley College, Beth Gardner.

Along with offering in-house training, students will also receive training at different hospitals around the area.

Several of those hospitals have already signed on to serve as clinical sites for the new program. Some of those facilities include WVU Medicine in Summersville, Summers ARH in Hinton, and Beckley ARH.

Gardner says that there is a great need for nurses in the area. She hopes the sessions will encourage those who may have the drive to enter the field to attend them.

“We have so many people that are going to be retiring over the next year,” she says. “They say it’s going to go from 3 million to 3.3 million from now to 2029, so it’s a big need in such an important field, we need to replace those people.”

The college has been holding the ADN informational sessions every day. They are looking to get 40 enrollments into the program.

The nursing class will start on August 15. Those interested in taking part in one of the informational sessions for enrollment into the course should call Valley College at (304)252-9547.

