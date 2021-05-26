UPDATE: No identification or cause of death confirmed on body found in Sun Hill

SUN HILL, WV (WOAY) – A male body was reported in the Sun Hill area of Wyoming County on Tuesday night. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call before West Virginia State Police took the lead on the investigation.

“There has been a deceased body found in the Sun Hill area of the county, said Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane. “That’s between Oceana and Baileysville.”

There is currently no identification on the body, or confirmed cause of death. Cochrane says that the length of time until details emerge from lab reports on cases like this can vary.

“Basically, how the scene lines up,” Cochrane said. “Is there any physical evidence that you can determine?”

Details on the exact location where the body was found within Sun Hill have not yet been released. Cochrane emphasizes that all parties investigating are prepared for the situation.

“These gentlemen are all professionals,” Cochrane said. “They’ve all been trained in this and it comes with experience.”

State Police are reportedly sending details on the case through the prosecutor’s office. Cochrane says it’s important to release information as updates emerge.

“It gives us an opportunity to speak to all of the citizens at one time,” Cochrane said. “To basically explain what we are and what we’re doing.”

Related