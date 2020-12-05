United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky resigns

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky has resigned, effective Friday, December 4, 2020.

The United Way Board of Directors released the following statement: “Our board is incredibly appreciative of what Megan accomplished this year. We will be actively searching for her replacement and hope to find someone with the grace and dedication that she has shown in a year fraught with challenges.”

Legursky was appointed in November of 2019 after former Executive Director Michelle Rotellini resigned to take a new position at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.