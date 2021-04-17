UNEMPLOYMENT IN WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago.

WorkForce West Virginia says the rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9% in March.

It was the lowest rate since March 2020 when it was at 5.3%. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.

The number of unemployed West Virginians fell by 2,400 in March to 47,300. The national unemployment rate in March dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 6%.

