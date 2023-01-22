Two-Part Storm Brings Rain, Icy Patches Then Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Light rain and patchy freezing drizzle moving through today will create a few slippery spots on neighborhood streets and sidewalks; main thoroughfares will stay wet.

If you are heading out and want to check roadway conditions, click here.

Below is a timeline as we progress through the storm into the colder portion with snow on the way:

Tonight: Cold front pushes through between 1-3 a.m. Rain showers will change to snow showers between 3-6 a.m.

Monday: Frequent snow showers, heaviest rates will occur between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Roads could become slippery during this time, otherwise just wet. Snow will be wet and make for a winter wonderland; beautiful for picture-taking.

1-2 inches of snow accumulation expected by evening, with 3-4 inches along Route 219 north of Lewisburg.

Monday night: Flurries taper off overnight Monday and with pavement temperatures dropping below freezing, black ice will develop on secondary roads.

Tuesday: Clouds won’t break for sunshine until closer to sunset on Tuesday, but any icy patches will melt during the day with pavement temperatures warming above freezing.

The next storm will arrive Wednesday at daybreak with a brief wintry mix of freezing rain and rain, quickly becoming an all-rain event.

Stay tuned with your StormWatch 4 Team for the latest updates and feel free to send us your snow pictures. We will showcase them on the air Monday evening!

