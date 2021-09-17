Two local residents win big in “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It was a life-changing day for several people in Southern West Virginia, thanks to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes.

“Look at that baby right down there. That’s yours. That’s yours. That car right down there is the ‘Do It For Babydog’ winner,” Justice said.

For the past few months, we’ve watched Gov. Justice award prizes like a brand new car just for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s part of the governor’s “Do It For Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes, encouraging people 12 and older around the Mountain State to get their shot. Today, Gov. Justice and his beloved sidekick, Babydog, traveled to Fayette County.

“We want to give free gas for 10 years to Lewis Wood,” said Justice.

Lewis Wood is from Hico and was blown away by the surprise. For Wood, who actually battled the deadly virus, it made winning the 10 years of free gas that much sweeter.

“I had COVID-19. I was in the hospital at ARH for 18 days. It got down to the point where if I make it through the night, I should be alright. I was on a ventilator for seven days. I encourage everyone to get the shot, so they don’t have to go through what I went through,” Wood shared.

But Wood isn’t the only winner–Aron Sattler from Mt. Nebo is now the proud owner of a luxury high-end Mustang.

“I had no idea. I was just excited to get the vaccine to, hopefully, get a return to normalcy,” said Sattler.

Even without the lavish prizes, Sattler still encourages getting the vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sattler explained, “If you can get the vaccine, if you’re eligible for it, I would encourage you to do it. If not to protect yourself, protect the people you love—your friends, your family, your neighbors.”

If you want to be the next winner of a set of brand new wheels, you can register at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Related