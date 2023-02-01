Transient Cold Blast on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Below is a montage of snow pictures sent in by you, the viewers and Facebook followers!

Clouds will break for some sunshine this afternoon, allowing the pavement to dry out in southern-facing and exposed locations. Tonight will be chilly with a refreeze of melted snow; this will primarily occur on driveways and sidewalks.

A flurry or two could occur between 6-10 a.m. Thursday, but no accumulation is expected. An Arctic front will bring in breezy wind on Friday. The strongest gusts will occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with gusts hitting 25 mph. Temperatures in the 20s will feel like the teens.

A rapid warm-up will commence this weekend as the transient cold blast pushes off the coast and a southerly flow resumes.

Enjoy and stay safe!

~Meteorologist Chad Merrill

