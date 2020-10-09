Town of Rainelle annual trunk-or-treat to take place this year on Halloween night

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Rainelle’s annual trunk-or-treat event is still on this year.

It will take place at town hall on October 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

Robin Williams, the fairs and festivals coordinator for the town, says she is happy that this can go on after having to cancel so many events this year.

“Normally, we would have a couple events by now and planning for a third and we just feel that it’s important to give the kids a place to go on Halloween where they can be safe and enjoy the time out in town,” Williams said.

If you wish to participate by setting up in the parking lot, contact Williams at 304 661 2883.