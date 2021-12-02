‘This is why we do what we do’: Greenbrier County students’ artwork displayed at annual exhibit

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – “We are blessed with amazing, talented students.”

Greenbrier County Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Bryant can’t hide the pride in his voice talking about some of the county’s most accomplished art students. There are more than 100 pieces of artwork on display at the Greenbrier Valley Visitor’s Center for this year’s “Sharing the Gift of our Talent” art exhibit.

“You get a chance to pause and you’re kind of taken aback about the amazing talent, expression and creativity these students have,” Bryant said.

Communications Manager Valerie Pritt couldn’t be happier to see the artwork of Greenbrier County students displayed inside the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

“I think it’s interesting just to see what type of art they’re creating and the wide variety,” Pritt said.

The art exhibit is also very popular with visitors to the Bureau. For the entirety of December and January, they get to take a look at the hard work put in by both students and art teachers throughout the county.

“They get to come in and see what our students and what our youth can produce at this age,” Pritt said.

The mesmerizing artwork from the students is hanging on the wall, but can also be seen virtually on these monitors. Bryant says the yearly display shows talent and hard work his students and staff should be proud of.

“It makes you realize, this is why we do what we do,” Bryant said.

The exhibit will be on display at the Visitor’s Center through January 31st.

Related