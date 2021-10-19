Tazewell County Public Schools Amend Calendar

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY)–With Tazewell county schools reopening five (5) days a week and 96% of our students attending in person; we realize our employees and students are still adjusting to a full week schedule after an abbreviated 2020-2021 school year.

To provide support during this transition, Tazewell County Public Schools would like to announce that all schools and offices will be closed on Monday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Both of these days will be non-instructional days.

Students that are enrolled online with Virtual Virginia and Stride (Virginia Virtual) will continue to follow the attendance requirements of each online platform.

Schools will reopen on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 on a regular schedule.

Related