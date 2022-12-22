Super Duke’s All-American Grill holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Crossroads Mall

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While it has been open for a little over a month now, Super Duke’s All-American Grill finally got to gather for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Located inside the Crossroads Mall, the restaurant’s centerpiece is its gourmet burgers, but also on the menu are pot roast, spaghetti, chicken parmesan, and much more. They also serve all-day breakfast.

Owned by a West Virginia corporation known as MCQ Foods and Entertainment, so far the restaurant has seen a lot of success as its location in the mall.

The mission is simple– bringing a return to the standard American diner.

“What we wanted to create was an environment where guests could come into a relaxing environment, served delicious food, and not be aggravated with gimmicks and show, and weird little phrases and sing-song that they have at these other chains, we want people to come in and relax, eat, and enjoy themselves,” says MCQ President and Owner of Super Duke’s Kyle Hurd says.

Super Duke’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

Related