City Recounts Experience with Historic Flooding Five Years Ago

Zach Yack -
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) - It’s an image burned into our minds of the tragedy that took place five years ago today. The...

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorm Safety

Zach Yack -
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) - Thunderstorms are one of the most common forms of severe weather. They can last anywhere from several minutes to...

Brush Fire Season: Prevention and Safety Tips

Zach Yack -
MT. LOOKOUT, WV (WOAY) - March 1 marks the beginning of brush fire season which runs until May 31. During this time of year...

