Chad Merrill joined the Storm Watch 4 weather team in December 2022 as a part-time meteorologist. He has worked as a meteorologist in the private industry, radio and television over the last 20 years. This includes WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pa., WHAG-TV (now WDVM) in Hagerstown, Md., and WTOP Radio in Washington, D.C. Chad also works at Earth Networks in Germantown, Md., as a senior meteorologist and is the weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.

Chad earned his NWA Seal of Approval in 2022. This is one of several certifications that meteorologists can obtain in their field.

Chad grew up in western Maryland and was always intrigued by the microclimates that exist in the mountains. He once did a science project comparing the accuracy of the Old Farmer’s and Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack. He studied meteorology at California University of Pennsylvania, now known as Penn West California in southwestern Pennsylvania.

He is excited to take on the forecast challenge in southern West Virginia and experience the outdoors. He is an avid runner and skier.

