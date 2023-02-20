Braden Petry joined the WOAY team in February of 2022 as the weekend and morning meteorologist. He was born and raised in the small town of Mason, WV. Growing up, Braden remembers the major snowstorm of March 2015, where the Ohio Valley was walloped with over a foot of snow. He knew after tracking that storm, broadcast meteorology was for him. His favorite type of weather to track is winter storms.

He has attended the Penn State Weather Camp program, managed his own weather page that reached an audience of a hundred thousand, appeared on live radio broadcasts, and has been featured in the newspaper for his Weather accomplishments.

Braden currently attends Marshall University in Huntington, WV continuing to pursue his dream of meteorology as well as criminal law.

When he’s not at the weather center, you can find him enjoying the beautiful outdoors, attending sporting events, listening to music, and traveling.

If you have any weather questions or story ideas, you can reach out to him at bpetry@woay.com, or find him on all social media platforms at braden_petry.

Related