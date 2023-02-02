Snow Exits Bluefield; Arctic Surge Invades

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A weak disturbance touching off light snow south of I-64 will push east and snow will end later this morning. An Arctic front will bring cold weather to start the weekend followed by a rapid warming trend. The timeline is below:

Today

7-9 a.m.: Snow ends south of I-64. Total accumulation of a half inch. Watch out for slippery secondary roads.

9 a.m. to Noon: Cloudy skies.

Noon-5 p.m.: Sun breaks out at times.

5 p.m. to Midnight: Seasonable and calm.

Friday

Midnight to 3 a.m.: Turning brisk with front’s arrival.

3 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Wind chills drop to and hover around 8 above 0. Dress in layers. Cloudy skies expected.

The Arctic high will retreat and temperatures will warm rapidly this weekend. The stretch of mild weather will continue through early next week.

Weather trivia: Southern West Virginia typically has a better chance for one inch of snow in early February than the remainder of the month, with rapidly increasing chances for one inch of snow again in March.

Have a great day and stay safe!

~Meteorologist Chad Merrill

