Senator Rupie Phillips named vice chairman of Energy, Industry and Mining and Military Committees 85th Legislature

Senator Phillips also will serve as a member of the Judiciary, Natural Resources, and Workforce Committees. Senator Phillips served in the House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018. He was elected to the Senate in 2020. During his time in the House of Delegates, he served on the House Finance, Tax Reform, Energy, Roads and Transportation, and Small Business, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development committees.

“Senator Phillips has made his mark on Southern West Virginia during his time in the House of Delegates as a passionate advocate of coal and the coal industry,” Senate President-elect Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said. “As a veteran, he’s also tuned into the needs of that community. I’m eager to see the great work Senator Phillips did as a Delegate turn into even more wins for the state of West Virginia.”