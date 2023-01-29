Seasonable Weather Pattern Ahead; Arctic Chill Targets Northeast

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The jet stream will stay south of our region this week, leading to seasonable temperatures without the large swings from very warm to bone-chilling cold. The northern fringe of a stationary front’s moisture will likely bring a rain/snow mix early Tuesday but there is no threat for roads to turn icy or schools to have a delay or closing.

The next threat for a shower comes late on Groundhog Day. Will Phil see his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter? Stay tuned but we don’t think winter is done just yet.

A major Arctic air mass will spill into the Northeast this weekend (Feb 3-5). Temperatures will be cold enough to trigger pipe bursts and wind chill alerts. Our region will be on the southern cusp of the frigid air mass, so unlike the December outbreak, we won’t get the brunt of the cold air. There is a very strong signal for a significant warming trend after next weekend. Stay tuned!

Below is your 7-Day StormWatch 4 forecast!

