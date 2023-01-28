Seasonable Mid-Winter Pattern Expected

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A seasonable air mass in place across southern West Virginia will give way to rain on Sunday, starting between 6-8 a.m. and ending between 2-3 p.m.

The best chance for snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are Tuesday and Thursday, but neither storm will cause major travel disruptions. The trigger is a stationary front with waves of moisture that will push across southern West Virginia next week.

The heart of the Arctic air will move across New England by next weekend and southern West Virginia will be on the southern fringe, so seasonable temperatures are expected.

The upcoming week will be a great one to get out on the slopes since temperatures will be consistently ripe for snowmaking and good quality skiing! Don’t forget about Thursday, which is Groundhog Day!!! Will Phil see his shadow and bring six more weeks of winter? Stay tuned!

Your StormWatch 4 7-Day Forecast is below. Have a great weekend!

