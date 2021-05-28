School Board Votes to Close Two Elementary Schools

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County School Board voted to close Ansted Elementary School and Divide Elementary School.

The vote was made during Thursday’s school board meeting with the closures taking effect at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The two schools will be combined into the new Midland Trail Elementary school which will be built on the Midland Trail Campus. Superintendent Gary Hough says that the community response from the closure hearings was positive and in support of a new building.

“They are just older in structure, they don’t have all the amenities you would have in a newer building,” said Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough. “That’s why the intention would be to close those two and combine them into one and provide all of our controls on one campus so if you had emergencies and other issues. The safety and security of the students are a key element, one of them doesn’t have a safe school entrance at Ansted. So those are key factors as we look at those issues.”

The school board plans to submit documents to the School Building Authority (SBA) for funding in November.

