Road Resurfacing Project to Begin on US 219

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY-TV) The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that a resurfacing project on US 219, Ronceverte Hill, will begin Friday September 3, 2021 according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The resurfacing project begins at CR 45, Teaberry Road to North of US 219 SB near McDonalds. West Virginia Paving, the contractor for this project, plans to work Monday through Saturday from 6:30AM to 8:00PM. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day, then opened to three lanes during the night with no passing through the work zone.

Flagging personnel and a pilot truck will be in place to maintain traffic flow; however, motorists can expect major delays and should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. The anticipated completion date for this project is September 15, 2021.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

