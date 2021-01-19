Residents volunteer in honor of MLK Day of Service

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, volunteers in Beckley took the day to give back.

“It’s very important for people my age to volunteer. Serving your community lets you engage with the community and become one with the community,” volunteer Joey Mitchem said.

This afternoon a group of teenagers assisted their parents and volunteered at the dress for success closet in Beckley. The closet helps those in need dress professionally for job opportunities.

“So many people volunteered. They’re different stations and they are putting us where they need us,” volunteer Hailey Elkins said.

The volunteers spent over three hours working and say they look forward to volunteering in the future.

“If feels awesome, it’s like I’m apart of something bigger than me,” Mitchem said.

If you are wondering what you can do for your community, visit volunteermatch.org.