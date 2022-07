WOAY – The dominoes continue to fall in college athletics. CBS Sports reports the Big 12 is in deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs to the conference.

This comes in the wake of last week’s bombshell news that USC and UCLA will be moving to the Big 10 in 2024.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were mentioned as teams being targeted. They are also considering adding Oregon and Washington.

This would make the Big 12 an 18-team league and the largest in the FBS.

