RCCAA to host first ever Sleigh the Day event to help families in need this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association needs some help in supporting at-risk populations this Christmas.

It’s the organization’s first-ever Sleigh the Day, which is an opportunity for citizens to help those populations in need.

The objective– filling every inch of their gigantic sleigh full of items that 26 of the families through the association could use the most, whether it be food, movies and toys, clothing, or gift cards.

The Executive Director of RCCAA, Crystal Alonso says it’s a great need for much of the Raleigh County community during the holidays.

“A lot of these people are coming from homelessness, they’re coming from Substance Use Disorder, they may still be struggling with Substance Use Disorder, they do have families and those families and those children need a Christmas,” she says.

While the organization serves upwards of 8,000 people year-round, this time of year may be the biggest occasion for them.

As the holidays kick into gear and the winter months approach, providing them with the regular food, shelter, and transportation, in addition to Christmas gifts, seems more crucial than ever.

“During this time of year there’s usually an influx of need, and people in the community that need our services in regards to housing and homeless services, so we’re asking the community to partner with us and help us make a brighter holiday for those families and children,” Alonso says.

Sleigh the Day will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Emergency Housing Center. Unwrapped gifts and toys will be accepted starting that day until December 23rd.

In-person donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 111 Willow Lane in Beckley. Financial donations can be made by visiting their website and finding Sleigh the Day.

For more information about adopting a family in need or about the event, you can call (304)352-6396.

