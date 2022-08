Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The third annual Back to School Wellness and Community Outreach Fair will take place on Friday, August 12, at the Raleigh County Convention Center. Over 50 booths will attend the event, each dedicated to school, transportation, nutrition, health, and/or physical activity. Families can expect free haircuts, fresh fruits, sports physicals, school supplies, and more to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

