Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to host “You Have the Right to Vote!” event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will be hosting the “You Have the Right to Vote!” event on Saturday, April 9 at Shoemaker Square in downtown Beckley.

It’s an effort to remind everyone that their vote matters. The event will particularly be geared toward formerly incarcerated people and unregistered citizens.

The coalition invites them to come to register to vote, update their voter record, and get information on any voting-related questions.

“You lose a lot of things when you’re convicted of a crime in this state, and you’re told what you can’t do, but not really told what you can do,” says Brian Akers, Chair of the event.

“There are so many people that are just down, and you know they are at the worst, but when they’ve completed their sentencing, their parole, probation, they’re back into recovery,” adds Stephanie French, co-Chair of the event.

The event will be held this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Related