Police looking for missing girl out of Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – The Richlands Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile.

Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on Sunday, June 27, at around 11 p.m.

She may be in the company of her boyfriend, Julian Reese Phipps, who is operating a 2007 Chevy Impala Silver in color with Virginia Tag #6524CJ.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being and she is believed to be endangered.

If you have any information on Payne’s whereabouts, contact Richlands Police Dept. Lt. Paul Little at 276-964-9134.

Related