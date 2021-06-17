Family-owned market will open it’s doors for the first time since February

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – It’s a very special week for Monroe County residents as a special family business has decided to open their doors for the first time since February.

SunFresh Market closed it’s doors to the public when owner and mother Wilma Page passed away from a long-term illness. Wilma’s husband and daughter contemplated for four long months on if the market should reopen.

Wilma’s daughter Lezli Baker said, “It’s very important. We have put a lot of thought into it and this is where she wanted to be. She was here every day.”

Open for over two decade, SunFresh Market offers homestyle cooked meals from breakfast to lunch, but what they are best known for is their lunch special.

“Our seller and what’s always brought our community in is the specials for lunch during the day.” Baker said, “My mom would just decide what the day was going to bring. If it was chicken and dumplings, then that’s what it was going to be for the day.”

What is now a father-daughter duo has come to honor the one woman who started it all.

“This is what she would want. She’d be very happy.”

With so many memories within the walls of the market, the family knew it was impossible to walk away from a piece of what Wilma left behind.

SunFresh Market will be officially reopening their doors to residents on Monday, June 21st at 6:00 a.m.

